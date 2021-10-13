Infosys Q2 net profit up 11.9% at Rs 5,421 crore

Indian software services giant Infosys Ltd reported an 11.9% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for digital services from businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Consolidated net profit at the country's second-largest IT services firm by revenue rose to Rs 5,421 crore ($719.48 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.
Revenue from operations climbed 20.5% to Rs 29,602 crore.
