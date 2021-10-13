Infosys Q2 net profit up 11.9% at Rs 5,421 crore

Infosys Q2 net profit up 11.9% at Rs 5,421 crore

Consolidated net profit at the country's second-largest IT services firm by revenue rose to Rs 5,421 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Indian software services giant Infosys Ltd reported an 11.9% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by demand for digital services from businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consolidated net profit at the country's second-largest IT services firm by revenue rose to Rs 5,421 crore ($719.48 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.

Revenue from operations climbed 20.5% to Rs 29,602 crore.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Infosys
business
quarterly earnings

What's Brewing

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 