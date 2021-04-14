Infosys Q4 results live: Investors closely monitoring revenue growth guidance for FY22

All eyes are on Infosys as it releases its Jan-March results today. Investors are awaiting the results with bated breath after the stellar performance of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Q4 through the Covid-hit year. Stay tuned for updates.
15:54
Operating margin in Q3 of FY21 was at 25.4 per cent, 10 basis points higher than Q2.For FY21, Infosys has given operating margin guidance of 24-24.5%.
15:51
The IT services firm posted its best sequential growth of 5.3 per centin about nine years in Q3 (October- December) period of FY21
15:45
The company's operating margin is likely to decline by 115 bps in Q4 of FY21 in sequential terms due to wage revision and lower utilisation rates.
15:34
Factors to watch out for: Margin guidance
Infosys is likely to provide margin guidance in the range of 22-24 per centfor FY22. For FY21, Infosys has given operating margin guidance of 24-24.5 per cent.
15:32
Factors to watch out for: Share buyback
Infosys' board to consider a buyback proposal today, the third in the last five years.
Though the amount is yet to be announced by the company, analysts put it somewhere in the range of Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore ($1.2 billion to $1.9 billion).
Price per share of the buyback could be pegged at Rs 1,650-Rs 1,670. Infosys' share price closed at Rs 1,402 apiece on Tuesday at NSE.
15:31
Factors to watch out for: Revenue, EBIT margin
Infosys' revenue growth likely to be 3-3.2% in sequential terms (QoQ) in Q4 of FY21 owing to a ramp-up in large deals.
15:30
Factors to watch out for: Revenue growth guidance
The Bengaluru-based IT firm is likely to give a revenue growth guidance of 12-14 per centin constant currency terms for FY22. This sets investors' tone for the entire fiscal and will be closely monitored.
15:28
