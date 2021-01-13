Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in Q3 profit

Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in Q3 profit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 16:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Infosys Ltd, India's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday reported a 16.6 per cent rise in December-quarter profit, helped by large deal wins as demand for its digital services during the Covid-19 pandemic rose.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to 51.97 billion rupees ($709.90 million) from 44.57 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent to 259.27 billion rupees. ($1 = 73.2070 Indian rupees)

