Infosys sets up dedicated war-room for I-T portal glitches as ITR filing deadline nears

Owing to the glitches in the new Income Tax filing portal, Infosys has set up a dedicated war-room to see the performance of the portal as the deadline for filing income tax returns for FY21 approaches.

More than 3.5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) have been filed so far for the financial year 2020-21 through the portal, which had faced glitches following which the finance ministry had directed Infosys to urgently address the issues.

On Thursday, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj along with senior finance ministry officials held a meeting with Infosys Managing Director Salil Parekh to review the performance of the new income tax portal.

According to the statement, Infosys has assured the ministry about its preparedness to ensure a smooth filing season to instil confidence among the taxpayers.

"As on December 15, 3.59 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the (Income Tax) Department. The number of ITRs filed per day has crossed 6 lakh and is increasing everyday as the extended due date of December 31, 2021, is approaching," the statement said.



“As briefed by Infosys, steps taken in this regard include augmentation of the technical infrastructure and setting up of a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal. On its part, Infosys assured about its preparedness to ensure a smooth filing season to instil confidence among the taxpayers,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

