Infosys shares slide after cutting full-year growth outlook

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 10:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, fell as much as 9 per cent on Friday, after the company halved its full-year revenue growth outlook and posted a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit.

The company cut its revenue guidance to 1 per cent-3.5 per cent on a constant currency basis from 4 per cent-7 per cent previously.

($1 = 82.0440 Indian rupees)

More details to follow...

Business News
Infosys
Markets

