Infosys shares slide after cutting full-year growth outlook

Shares of Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, fell as much as 9 per cent on Friday, after the company halved its full-year revenue growth outlook and posted a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit.
The company cut its revenue guidance to 1 per cent-3.5 per cent on a constant currency basis from 4 per cent-7 per cent previously.
($1 = 82.0440 Indian rupees)
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon
DH Toon | 'The statement that wasn't'
B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...
New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention
Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech