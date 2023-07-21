Infosys shares fall after cutting growth outlook

Infosys shares tumble 10% after cut in full-year revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 43,776 crore

The stock tumbled 9.47 per cent to Rs 1,311.60 on the BSE.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 11:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Infosys tanked nearly 10 per cent on Friday morning after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

The stock tumbled 9.47 per cent to Rs 1,311.60 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the company cracked 9.96 per cent to Rs 1,305 apiece.

Also read | Infosys cuts its FY24 revenue outlook sharply, despite strong deal pipeline

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) fell by Rs 43,776.29 crore to Rs 5,57,287.83 crore in morning trade.

It was the biggest laggard among both Sensex and Nifty firms.

The 30-share BSE Sensex quoted 633.76 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 66,938.14, while the NSE Nifty traded with a decline of 168.90 points or 0.85 per cent at 19,810.25.

Infosys on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and delivered a shocker as it slashed its FY24 growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent on delayed decision-making by clients amid global macro uncertainties.

The net profit came in at Rs 5,945 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, compared to Rs 5,362 crore in the year-ago period. The company posted revenue growth of 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore during the just-ended quarter.

The country's second-largest IT services company -- which competes with the likes of TCS, Wipro and others -- drastically lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1-3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4-7 per cent it had projected earlier.

Seen sequentially, its net profit declined 3 per cent over the March quarter, while the revenue rose 1.31 per cent.

Shares of other IT firms -- TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra -- were also trading lower during the morning trade.

Last week, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and LTIMindtree announced their first-quarter results.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Infosys
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

 