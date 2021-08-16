Infosys to investment additional $0.45 mn in TidalScale

Infosys to make additional investment of $0.45 mn in TidalScale Inc

The investment is intended to be utilised for R&D, business development and working capital needs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 22:55 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

IT services major Infosys on Monday said it will make an additional investment of $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment in the software-defined-server technology startup to $3.45 million.

"The company has agreed with TidalScale Inc, leading software-defined-server technology startup, to invest an additional sum of $0.45 million (till date, the company had invested $3 million), taking the cumulative investment to $3.45 million as of date), subject to necessary closing conditions," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is intended to be utilised for R&D, business development and working capital needs, it added.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of FY2022, it said.

Infosys has a minority holding, not exceeding 20 per cent of the outstanding share capital of TidalScale Inc.

The Bengaluru-headquarterd company had invested $1.5 million in TidalScale Inc in 2016.

In September 2018, Infosys had announced an additional $1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) infusion into the startup through the Infosys Innovation Fund.

Founded in 2013 in California, US, TidalScale's software helps enterprises to virtualise server for faster deployment with reduced cost and improved in-memory compute performance in private/public/hybrid cloud environment. Enterprises who are experiencing exponential growth in data see significant value in TidalScale's offering.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Infosys
business
investment

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 