Infy clocks net of Rs  3,802 crore for Q1

Beating the market expectations, Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys has clocked net profit of Rs 3,802 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, up 5% as compared with Rs 3,612 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

The company had clocked the net profit of Rs 4,078 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The gross profit of the company increased to Rs 7,024 crore, as against Rs 6,840 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. While the revenues of the company jumped by 14% to Rs 21,803 crores, from Rs 19,128 crores.

During the day's trade, the company's scrips went up by Rs 6.26 per share at BSE, to close at Rs 727.10 per share.