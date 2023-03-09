Instagram down for thousands of users globally 

  Mar 09 2023
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Platform's Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

