Instagram receives update to merge DMs with Messenger

Facebook has begun integrating chat systems for Instagram and Messenger, according to a report by The Verge.

The website reported that on the evening of August 14, several of its staff across the United States received an update screen on Instagram’s app on both iOS and Android devices. The update screen said, “There’s a New Way to Message on Instagram,” it included several features, a “new colorful look for your chats,” more emoji reactions, swipe-to-reply, and, ““chat with friends who use Facebook.”

Once the update is complete, the Direct Message icon on Instagram changes to a Facebook Messenger logo. The report said that chats were more colourful than earlier and that the sender’s messages would change colour as the user scrolled through the screen. It added that, at the moment, however, it was not possible to send messages to Facebook users on Instagram.

Facebook had made its intentions of unifying Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp clear to allow cross-messaging, reported the website. It added that Facebook was also rebuilding its infrastructure to enable unification and hence a more seamless approach to cross-messaging.

Facebook bought popular photo-sharing app Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. Recently, Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg was one of four CEOs (Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos were the other three) in a Congressional hearing on anti-trust violations. House representatives accused the company of engaging in anti-competitive acts by buying competitive companies.