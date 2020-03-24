Instagram to remove coronavirus related content from recommendations

No COVID-19 content on Instagram recommendations?

Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Tuesday it would remove coronavirus-related content and accounts from recommendations and its "explore" option, unless posted by or belonging to credible health organizations.

"We will also start to downrank content in feed and Stories that has been rated false by third-party fact checkers," the photo-sharing platform added.

Last week, Twitter Inc barred users from posting misleading information about the new coronavirus, including denials of expert guidance and encouragement of fake treatments, tightening its normally lax rules around speech.

Facebook, earlier this month, said it would provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization (WHO) as it seeks to ensure users are not misinformed about the virus, its risks and how to react to it.

