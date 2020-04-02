Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to Covid-19: INMF to Coal India

INTUC-affiliated trade body INMF has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death due to COVID-19.

In a letter to Coal India (CIL) chairman Pramod Agrawal, INMF said that "all coal workers who are deployed for any activities including production, washing, transportation...during lockdown period and even thereafter till COVID-19 pandemic ceases, be insured for a minimum of Rs 50 lakh against unfortunate death out of coronavirus."

The Indian National Mineworkers' Federation (INMF) further said that it supports and endorses contribution of one-day salary to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, INMF...is of strong view that at least equal/matching amount (if not more) be added by company for CSR Fund," it said.

It further suggested that 50 per cent of the total amount be remitted to Chief Minister Relief Fund, proportionate to workers strength in respective states.

"The CTUs operating in CIL/subsidiaries...may be taken into confidence accordingly," it said.

Coal India which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output produced 602.14 million tonnes of dry fuel during 2019- 20 fiscal against the target of 660 MT.