Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Corp will invest Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake, Reliance Industries said in a BSE filing. This is the 12th such investment in 11 weeks.

"Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms said in a joint statement.

The deal with Intel takes the total stake that Reliance sold in Jio Platforms to 25.09 percent.

Mumbai-based RIL has now raised a combined Rs 117,588.45 crore from some of the world’s leading tech investors led by Facebook, which bought a 9.99 percent stake for Rs 43,574 crore on April 22.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, with over 388 million subscribers.

“We are extremely delighted to deepen our ties with technology leaders that embody our vision of transforming India into a leading Digital Society in the world. Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. We are therefore excited to work together with Intel to advance India’s capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said.

Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President, said, “We believe digital access and data can transform business and society for the better. Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence.”