Intel says 'no plans' to start manufacturing in India

Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing in India

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 07 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 16:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Intel Corp currently has no plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The comments came after India's transport minister said earlier in the day that the chipmaker will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Intel
Manufacturing
Business News
semiconductor

What's Brewing

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 