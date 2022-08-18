Interactive | Lithium demand to double by 2030

Anna Fernandes, DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2022, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 22:17 ist
Representative image of an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery pack. Credit: Getty images

Electric vehicles (EVs) have emerged as a promising low-carbon, sustainable transport alternative. Hence, the rising demand for EVs seems to have pushed the demand for lithium, a key component in EV batteries.

As per the US Geological Survey, lithium reserves produced an estimated world total of 100,000 metric tonnes in 2021, representing a steep increase in production. 

With the growing demand for EVs giving a boost to production, the demand for lithium in the coming years is set to increase further. 

The demand for lithium in 2021 was estimated to be 465,000 metric tonnes. 

In 2030, as halt in production of petrol and diesel-based vehicles is expected in a number of key markets, demand for lithium is projected to hit 2.1 million metric tons. 

