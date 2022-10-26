Interactive | Which airline was the most punctual in 2022?

With airline traffic picking up, on-time performance of airlines is back in focus.

In the last nine months, AirAsia logged an average best on-time performance (OTP) with 91.8 per cent of its flights arriving and departing from the four key airports—Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai—on time in August, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On-time performance is defined as an aircraft arrival at the gate under 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

In the month of September, Vistara had the best on-time performance with a score of 91 per cent, followed by AirAsia at 89.8 per cent. AirAsia had topped the ranking for five consecutive months from April 2022 to August 2022.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's on-time performance saw a decline in the recent months. The dip was majorly observed in the months of May and July. The airline had topped the OTP charts in February and March with 95.4 per cent and 93.9 per cent of its flights arriving and departing from the four key airports on time. The months to follow saw the airline slip, dropping to a new low of 80.8 per cent in July.

Go First's on-time performance also took a hit in the last nine months. From 94.5 per cent in the beginning of the year, the airline's on-time performance slid to 63.1 per cent, DGCA data showed.

The airline-wise on-time performance (OTP) at four metro airports for the months of January 2022 to September 2022 is as follows: