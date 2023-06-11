International monetary policies to impact markets this week

This week, various global central banks' interest rate decisions would have a bearing on the equity market. The Federal Reserve along with European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan will announce their monetary policy outcomes where they are expected to take a pause in interest rate hikes. The Fed's decision is also expected to be influenced by US inflation data, which will be released on June 12. Even India’s inflation data along with IIP, banks' deposit growth data and import-export data would be key events to watch out for. China would also be announcing its industrial production numbers, which would be significant for the global economy.

Last week Nifty witnessed resistance at higher levels and ended marginally higher (0.2%) at 18,563 levels. The index saw a run-up of ~7% over the last two months and touched a high of 18,778, just 100 points away from its life high of 18,888 made in December '22. Now it seems to be taking a pause before resuming its uptrend. The broader market, however, continues to outperform with Nifty Midcap100/Nifty Smallcap100 up 0.5%/1.2%. Auto, infra, energy, realty and metals gained 1-2% while IT, PSU banks and FMCG were the biggest losers.

On the domestic front, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% on the day of its policy meeting outcome last week. Despite easing inflation, RBI remained cautious as it is still above its comfort zone. For FY24, the RBI retained the GDP growth projection at 6.5% while lowering retail inflation to 5.1%. Thus, despite status quo, markets saw some profit booking in the interest rate-sensitive sectors.

This apart, defence companies including shipyards were in the limelight as both the US Defence Secretary and German Defence Minister were in India to strengthen the defence partnership. Along with technology transfer, they also explored several deals to 'Make in India'. Metal stocks saw a smart rally after media reports suggested that China is taking measures to boost the economy. The IPO market was also in buzz again with Ikio Lightning hitting the street last week, garnering a very strong response. It is likely to get listed on Friday this week.

On the global front, the central banks’ of Australia and Canada surprised the market by increasing interest rates by 25 basis points last week, adding some uncertainty over the Fed's upcoming decision. However post strong US unemployment data last week, sentiments have turned optimistic and investors are now expecting the US central bank to finally take a pause in its rate hike.

The overall structure of the market remains positive with Nifty gradually moving towards its previous lifetime high, supported by lower volatility, healthy macros, and consistent FII buying. Lot of action is being seen in the mid and small-cap space, especially in the niche sectors and this momentum is likely to continue going forward as well. Rural and agri-related stocks are likely to be in focus with the arrival of monsoon in India, which is expected to be normal this year. Now with major domestic events behind, markets will take cues from global events.

(The writer heads retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)