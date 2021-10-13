Invesco denies trying to hurt Zee shareholder interests

Invesco denies allegations that it tried to hurt Zee shareholder interests

Invesco said the merger talks were between the Mukesh Ambani-run company and Zee CEO Punit Goenka's family

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 13 2021, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 16:20 ist
A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Invesco on Wednesday denied allegations from India's Zee that the US investment firm pitched a merger with another group that would have hurt shareholder interests before opposing the TV group's potential deal with Japan's Sony Group.

Also read: Zee questions motives of Invesco over its push for shakeup

Zee on Tuesday said opposition from Invesco, which owns roughly 18 per cent of Zee Entertainment via two funds, to the proposed Zee-Sony merger was hypocritical as it tried to combine the media firm with "certain entities owned by a large Indian group" with terms similar to the Sony deal.

Revealing the group's identity for the first as Reliance Industries, Invesco said the merger talks were between the Mukesh Ambani-run company and Zee CEO Punit Goenka's family. Invesco's role was to "help facilitate that potential transaction and nothing more," it said.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

ZEE Entertainment
Sony
Business News
Reliance Industry

What's Brewing

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s'

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 