Investors lose over Rs 8.47 lakh crore in three days as markets tumble

Investors' wealth has tumbled by over Rs 8.47 lakh crore in three days of market fall, with equity benchmark Sensex closing below the 61,000-level on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex declined 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 60,923.50. In three days, the benchmark has lost 842.09 points or 1.36 per cent.

Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has tumbled Rs 8,47,397 crore to stand at Rs 2,66,22,209.99 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest gainer in the 30-share Sensex pack on Thursday, rising 6.5 per cent, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank and NTPC.

In contrast, Reliance Industries and Infosys were among the biggest laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 0.69 per cent.

