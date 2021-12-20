Investors poorer by Rs 11.23L cr of big market selloff

Investors poorer by over Rs 11.23 lakh crore in two days of heavy market selloff

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 11,23,010.78 crore to Rs 2,52,79,340.30 crore in two days

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 20 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 12:22 ist
Investors' wealth had on Friday shrunk by over Rs 4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy selloff following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors. Credit: iStock Photo

Investors became poorer by Rs 11,23,010.78 crore in two days as the domestic equity market continued to face severe drubbing amid a global selloff.

The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,182.53 points to a low of 55,829.21 in early trade on Monday. The benchmark had tumbled 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74 on Friday.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 11,23,010.78 crore to Rs 2,52,79,340.30 crore in two days.

Investors' wealth had on Friday shrunk by over Rs 4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy selloff following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors.

"The Indian benchmarks made gap-down opening today amid rising Omicron coronavirus cases worldwide. Traders will be cautious with a continuous net outflow of foreign funds as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 17,696 from the Indian markets in December month so far," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Investors
NSE
BSF
Markets
Stocks
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

 