Investors poorer by Rs 4.65 lakh cr as markets go down

Investors poorer by over Rs 4.65 lakh cr as markets go into tailspin

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 4,65,570.82 crore to Rs 2,59,37,277.66 crore amid weak sentiments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 18:41 ist

Investors' wealth on Friday tumbled by over Rs 4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy selloff following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74. During the day, it tumbled 950.16 points to 56,950.98.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 4,65,570.82 crore to Rs 2,59,37,277.66 crore amid weak sentiments.

Also Read | Amid Omicron fears, RBI unlikely to hike repo rate

"Indian market witnessed a sharp cut on the back of weak global cues, FIIs' selling and concerns about Omicron," said Parth Nyati, founder, Tradingo.

IndusInd Bank was the biggest laggard among the 30 frontline companies, slumping 4.89 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

In contrast, Infosys, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and TCS were among the gainers.

"Weak global sentiments inundated domestic indices as markets are digesting the hawkish stance of major international central banks amid surging Omicron cases. Continued FII selling created tension among domestic investors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 2.42 per cent.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Investors
Stock Markets
BSE
NSE
India News
Nifty
Sensex
Business News

What's Brewing

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Omicron threatens to wreak havoc across global sports

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Orbiter discovers hidden water in Mars's Grand Canyon

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 