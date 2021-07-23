IOA ropes in Adani Group as sponsor for Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association on Friday roped in the Adani Group as a sponsor for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Games.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, who is in Tokyo, announced the development.

"We are Happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by Adani Group to IOA for the Olympics since our last update to you on 16th July," Mehta tweeted.

"Adani has confirmed to us a good sponsorship association and support for future also," he added.

The IOA had earlier entered into sponsorship deals with various private entities, including diary giant Amul, mobile gaming platform MPL Sports Foundation, JSW Sports among others.

IOA had inked the deals after dropping Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning as the Indian team's official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics and stating that the country's athletes will wear unbranded apparel during the Games.