IOC commits Rs 2L cr for carbon emission target by 2046

IOC commits Rs 2 lakh crore for carbon emission target by 2046

The firm plans to decarbonise refining and petrochemicals operations through energy efficiency, electrification and fuel replacement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 17:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Indian Oil Corporation, the nation's largest oil firm, on Thursday committed Rs 2 lakh crore to achieve net zero carbon emission target by 2046, chairman S M Vaidya said.

The firm's oil refining and petrochemicals business has a total emission of 21.5 million tonnes of CO2, he said.

The firm plans to decarbonise refining and petrochemicals operations through energy efficiency, electrification and fuel replacement, he said.

"IOC will achieve net zero operational emissions by 2046, when the country will be celebrating 99th year of independence," he said.

Business News
Indian Oil Corporation
India News

