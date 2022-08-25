IOC commits Rs 2 lakh crore for carbon emission target by 2046

Indian Oil Corporation, the nation's largest oil firm, on Thursday committed Rs 2 lakh crore to achieve net zero carbon emission target by 2046, chairman S M Vaidya said.

The firm's oil refining and petrochemicals business has a total emission of 21.5 million tonnes of CO2, he said.

The firm plans to decarbonise refining and petrochemicals operations through energy efficiency, electrification and fuel replacement, he said.

"IOC will achieve net zero operational emissions by 2046, when the country will be celebrating 99th year of independence," he said.