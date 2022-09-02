IOC raises Rs 2,500 crore in debt

IOC raises Rs 2,500 crore in debt at interest lower than sovereign

This coupon rate is lower than the prevailing annualised yield of benchmark G-Sec for similar maturity

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 21:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, raised Rs 2,500 crore in debt through non-convertible debentures (NCD) at an interest rate lower than government bonds, its director (finance) Sandeep Gupta said on Friday.

"Today, Indian Oil fetched a competitive price of a 5-year unsecured NCD issue at an annual fixed coupon of 7.14 per cent," he told PTI.

This coupon rate is lower than the prevailing annualised yield of benchmark G-Sec for similar maturity.

Also Read — Oil prices rise, firms hope OPEC+ will talk up output cuts to stem sinking prices

The prevailing annualised yield of 5-year G-Sc is at 7.16 per cent.

The NCDs, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure, were rated AAA by Crisil and Icra.

"Pricing of the NCS was undertaken over online bidding platform of NSE Ltd with a base size of Rs 1,000 crore and greenshoe of Rs 1,500 crore, aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore," he said.

The issue got an overwhelming response and was oversubscribed by more than 8 times of the base issue size by investors, encompassing retirement funds and banks.

The bonds will be allotted to investors on September 6, he added.

IOC had previously in February raised Rs 1,500 crore through a bonds issue at a coupon rate of 6.14 per cent. That was lower than similar maturing government bond trading at an annualised yield of 6.29 per cent.

That issue marked the return of the company to the onshore bond market after a gap of more than a year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
IOC
Indian Oil Corporation
NCD

What's Brewing

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

 