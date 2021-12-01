iPhone SE 3 to launch in first quarter of 2022: Report

iPhone SE 3 to launch in first quarter of 2022: Report

Despite expectations for a small form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 01 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 17:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: AP File Photo

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022.

According to TrendForce, Apple will gain even more market share with the next generation iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 3 will be announced by Apple in the first quarter of 2022, which suggests that the company may hold another special event around March.

The new phone will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- CNY3299, or $399.

Also Read | Apple to ditch Qualcomm's 5G modem in 2023 iPhone series

Despite expectations for a small form factor, the new device will most likely be based on the iPhone XR design.

The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity instead of 4G seen in the iPhone SE 2020. The smartphone is also expected to come with improved performance with upgraded internals.

The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD with bottom and top bezels, Touch-ID sensor/home button in the same aluminum body.

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine. It houses two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Apple
iPhone
Business News
Technology News

What's Brewing

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 