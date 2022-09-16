IPOs of four Patanjali companies in next 5 years: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday announced that Patanjali will list its four new companies on Indian bourses in the next five years.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, the Patanjali patron announced IPOs for four units — Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle.

He added that Patanjali Group is planning to boost its turnover to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years from Rs 40,000 crore at present.

