IPOs of 4 Patanjali companies in next 5 years: Ramdev

IPOs of four Patanjali companies in next 5 years: Baba Ramdev

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 12:52 ist
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday announced that Patanjali will list its four new companies on Indian bourses in the next five years.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, the Patanjali patron announced IPOs for four units — Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle.

He added that Patanjali Group is planning to boost its turnover to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years from Rs 40,000 crore at present.

More to follow... 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Baba Ramdev
Business News
Patanjali

What's Brewing

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

 