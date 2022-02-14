IREDA posts all-time high net profit of Rs 407 cr in Apr-Dec

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Monday posted the highest-ever net profit of Rs 407.09 crore for the nine months ended on December 31, 2021.

"Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), has posted a total income from operations of Rs 2,136.64 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 407.09 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2021," the company said in a statement.

IREDA's board of directors approved the audited financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, in a meeting held on Monday.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said in the statement: "Rs 407.09 crore is the highest-ever PAT in the history of the company, not only for the period of nine months but also even considering the annual profit of the company in the past."

He, therefore, added that IREDA has reported its highest-ever PAT of Rs 407.09 crore.

It highlighted the performance in October-December 2021 as compared to the corresponding period during FY2020–21.

The loan sanction stood at Rs 1,439.33 crore (Q3) against Rs 1,281.22 crore (in same period a year ago), it said.

Similarly, the loan disbursement (in Q3) stood at Rs 1,484.84 crore as against Rs 777.88 crore a year ago.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: