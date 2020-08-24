IT companies plan on hiring former employees as business revives: Report

IT companies are looking to hire former employees to fill open positions as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic begin to ease for some businesses, according to a report by The Economic Times.

After an increase in outsourcing by clients in order to reduce costs and scale up technologies, IT services providers including Mindtree and Birlasoft are seeking to hire their former employees to fill vacancies.

Taking the approach of hiring from their alumni network is useful because they know exactly what the company wants, says the report.

Another advantage for companies hiring former employees is that they can hit the ground running and do not require extensive training that could be expensive and time-consuming as these employees are already familiar with the work culture and practices of the organisation.

Birlasoft is currently hiring for domains like Infrastructure skills, AWS, Business Intelligence skills including Informatica, Datastage and Springboot. The company is also hiring for other technology roles. Birlasoft is also creating a system to manage this supply chain of talent.

Usually, companies engage their alumni using informal employee networks or social media platforms, and sometimes, the organisation starts building a connection with an employee before they leave the organisation.

“As a practice, we carry out a detailed assessment and post-separation survey of the real reasons for their leaving the organisation. This helps us connect with the talent, gauge their comfort in the new assignment and understand if the reason for taking up the new assignment has met their aspiration,” Mindtree’s chief people officer Paneesh Rao told the publication.

LTI’s CHRO Ajay Tripathi told the publication that former employees are an attractive pool to hire from because they assimilate into the organisation quickly.