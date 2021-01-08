IT stocks lift Indian shares to record closing highs

IT stocks lift Indian shares to record closing highs ahead of TCS results

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 08 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 17:09 ist
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.43% to 48,782.51. Credit: PTI file photo.

IT services' stocks powered Indian shares to record closing highs on Friday, as the sector kicks off the third-quarter earnings season, with Tata Consultancy Services set to report its results later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.48% at 14,347.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.43% to 48,782.51. Both indexes ended the first trading week of the new year with gains of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Aiding sentiment, global markets soared to record highs on hopes of an economic recovery later in the year.

The Nifty IT index jumped 3.61%, with TCS gaining 2.9% ahead of its results. The stock was among the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

Rivals Infosys and Wipro added 4% and 5.8%, each, ahead of their results next week. Analysts are expecting the companies to kick off the third-quarter earnings season on a strong note.

Indian equities in the new year have also been boosted by foreign fund inflows and coronavirus vaccine approvals at home. The government is conducting https://bit.ly/3nqvpue a massive vaccine rollout dry run on Friday, to be held in 736 districts across 33 states and union territories.

Separately, India's Central Statistics Office estimated on Thursday that the economy would contract 7.7% in the current financial year, broadly in line with forecasts of private economists and the central bank.

Among other sectors, the Nifty Auto Index rose 3.3%, while the Nifty Pharma Index added 1.61%.

Biocon closed up 2.4% after the biopharmaceutical firm said on Thursday Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ would invest 5.55 billion rupees ($75.79 million) in its biologics unit.

Home textile company Himtasingka Seide ended 6% higher after entering into a licensing deal with Walt Disney Co for the European region, to make and distribute a range of home textile products inspired by Disney characters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 