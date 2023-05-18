ITC beats profit estimates on steady demand

India's ITC Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by solid demand for tobacco products as well as other consumer goods.
The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate's profit rose 21 per cent to Rs 5,087 crore ($622 million) in the quarter ended March 31, it said in an exchange filing.
Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of Rs 4,984 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = Rs 81.7800)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention
Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream
Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai
Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR
Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma
Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism
Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash
Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn
What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users