ITC beats profit estimates on steady demand

India's ITC Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by solid demand for tobacco products as well as other consumer goods.

The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate's profit rose 21 per cent to Rs 5,087 crore ($622 million) in the quarter ended March 31, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of Rs 4,984 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = Rs 81.7800)