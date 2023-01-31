ITC food processing unit opened in Medak

ITC has set up its state of the art Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility at Medak with an initial investment outlay of Rs 450 crore.

Spread over 59 acres, the food processing facility with a built up area of 6.5 lakh square feet is expected to create large-scale livelihoods across sustainable agri-value chains in the state.

The "future-ready" unit, producing ITC’s food brands in wheat flour, biscuits, noodles, chips etc, was inaugurated on Monday by minister for industries K T Rama Rao, in the presence of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Limited.

The facility employs 50 percent as women at an overall factory level. The Medak unit will be powered by clean energy generated by its rooftop solar energy modules.

“ITC has been strengthening its footprint in Telangana across all three sectors - agriculture, manufacturing and services,” said Puri.

ITC Limited has a significant presence in Telangana, strengthened over the years, through substantial investments across key sectors. The state hosts two of the company's largest paper manufacturing plants at Bhadrachalam and Bollaram, the company said in a statement.

“Aimed at boosting paperboards manufacturing in Telangana, ITC’s integrated unit at Bhadrachalam has invested Rs 2000 crore for installing a new boiler technology that will reduce dependence on coal as a fuel and increase renewable energy share of the mill while enhancing the pulp mill capacity.”