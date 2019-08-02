ITC Q1 net profit up 12.69 pc at Rs 3,436.51 crore

FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 12.69 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,436.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,049.38 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 12,532.31 crore as against Rs 11,745.68 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, higher by 6.69 per cent, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses for the said period were at Rs 8,113.67 crore as compared with Rs 7,667.62 crore, up 5.81 per cent.

Shares of ITC Friday settled at Rs 264.60 apiece on the BSE, down 1.12 per cent from their previous close.