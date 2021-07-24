ITC Q1 profit rises 30.24% to Rs 3,343.44 cr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 22:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

ITC Ltd on Saturday reported a 30.24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,343.44 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,567.07 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 35.91 per cent to Rs 14,240.76 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 10,478.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ITC total expenses were at Rs 10,220.49 crore, up 28.27 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 7,967.71 core of the corresponding period. 

