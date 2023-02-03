ITC Q3 net profit rises 23% to Rs 5,070 cr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2023, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 20:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

 ITC Ltd on Friday reported a 23.09 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,070.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The diversified company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,118.80 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.56 per cent to Rs 19,020.65 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 18,365.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses dipped 3.29 per cent to Rs 12,772.27 crore from Rs 13,207.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 380.50 on BSE, up 0.50 per cent from the previous close.

