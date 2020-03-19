ITC re-enters list of top-10 most-valued companies

ITC re-enters list of top-10 most-valued companies as shares jump

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 20:05 ist
At the close of trade, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,99,072.68 crore on the BSE.

ITC on Thursday re-entered the list of top-10 most-valued companies by market capitalisation following a jump in its share price.

Bucking a weak broader market trend, shares of the company zoomed 7.50 per cent to close at Rs 161.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.52 per cent to Rs 163.50.

The scrip has been rallying for three days.

Currently, ITC is at the 10th place in the m-cap ranking. The company is ahead of State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance in terms of valuation.

TCS is the most-valued Indian firm with a valuation of Rs 6,13,927.66 crore, followed by RIL whose market cap is at Rs 5,81,374.22 crore. 

