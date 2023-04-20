ITC's market value breaches Rs 5L cr

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday become the 11th Indian listed firm to cross market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore as the company’s share hit record high.

The share price of ITC surged to a record high of Rs 402.60 in the intra-day trade at the BSE. The market capitalisation of the company soared to Rs 5.01 lakh crore.

The other companies that have achieved this milestone include Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

The shares of ITC have rallied by around 21% so far this year. This is despite the volatility in the domestic as well as the global markets amid stressed economic growth outlook.

Analysts are bullish on the stock as ITC has performed well across all its business segments including FMCG and hotels.

“Non-cigarette FMCG business is expected to grow in double digits and its OPM (10% in Q3) is expected to consistently improve, while the hotel business will benefit from strong industry tailwinds in the coming years,” brokerage Sharekhan said in a note.

“Compared to other large peers, ITC has much better earning visibility,” it said.

According to Motilal

Oswal Securities, ITC’s earnings per share is expected to grow at around 15% annually over the next two years. ITC’s earnings outlook is better than most other large-cap players, on a two-year CAGR ending FY23 as well as FY24 earnings growth expectations, the brokerage said.