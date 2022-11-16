Jaguar Land Rover CEO resigns citing personal reasons

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore resigns citing personal reasons

Bollore was appointed as JLR CEO in September 2020, replacing Ralf Speth

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 16 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 19:44 ist
Thierry Bollore. Credit: AFP Photo

Tata Motors on Wednesday said Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Tata Motors, in a regulatory filing, said Bollore has put in his papers. His last day at the British marquee brand will be December 31, 2022.

"Taking over from today as Interim CEO at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be Adrian Mardell," it added.

Also Read | JLR owner Tata Motors' Q2 loss narrows

Mardell has been part of JLR for 32 years and is a member of the Executive Board for three years.

Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover plc Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: "I want to thank Bollore for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future."

Bollore was appointed as JLR CEO in September 2020, replacing Ralf Speth.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company's transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at great pace," Bollore noted.

In the September quarter, JLR reported revenue of 5.3 billion pounds and its wholesale volumes (excluding China JV) rose 18 per cent year-on-year to 75,307 units.

Tata
Jaguar Land Rover
Business News

