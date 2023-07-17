Japan, India to cooperate in semiconductors, hydrogen and ammonia, says Nikkei

Japan and India plan to cooperate in developing semiconductors, hydrogen and ammonia, the Nikkei daily reported on Monday, as the three areas are essential for energy security and decarbonisation.
Also Read | Sony to hike R&D spending at gaming unit Nikkei
According to Nikkei, Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura plans to visit India from July 19 to hold related talks.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France
B'luru man weds 15 women, gets caught for poor English