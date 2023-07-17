Japan, India to cooperate in semiconductors: Nikkei

Japan, India to cooperate in semiconductors, hydrogen and ammonia, says Nikkei

According to Nikkei, Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura plans to visit India from July 19 to hold related talks.

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 17 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 15:17 ist
Nasdaq futures were up a modest 0.1% in Asia, and S&P 500 futures were nearly flat. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Japan and India plan to cooperate in developing semiconductors, hydrogen and ammonia, the Nikkei daily reported on Monday, as the three areas are essential for energy security and decarbonisation.

According to Nikkei, Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura plans to visit India from July 19 to hold related talks.

