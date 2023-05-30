Japan's Omron Healthcare to set up medical devices unit near Chennai

Omron Healthcare will invest Rs 128 crore to setup its first India facility to manufacture medical electronics equipment near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The unit, which will manufacture digital blood pressure monitors to start with, will come up at Origins by Mahindra in Peruvoyal village, 40 km from Chennai, where another Japanese company, Mitsubishi Electric, is building its first India factory to manufacture room air conditioners and compressors.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Omron Healthcare and the Tamil Nadu government in Tokyo on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a nine-day tour to Japan and Singapore to garner investments and invite corporates for the third edition of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) to be held in January 2024.

“Omron has informed the state government that it will launch production in 2025-2026 fiscal,” a source in the know told DH, adding that it will launch work on building the facility soon.

India will now be the fourth country where Omron will manufacture medical equipment after Japan, China, and Vietnam. The company manufactures digital blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, low-frequency pain therapy equipment and body composition monitors.

“This is another feather in the cap for our State, in attracting niche international manufacturing industries. We will Make in Tamil Nadu for India and the World, in our journey towards transforming Tamil Nadu into the manufacturing powerhouse of Asia,” Stalin said. Omron is the fourth international company to choose Tamil Nadu for fresh investment or expansion this month after Mitsubishi Electric, Cisco and Hyundai.

In Japan, Stalin met top CEOs of several companies, including Toshiba, during his stay in Tokyo, where the TN government signed MoUs worth Rs 800 crore on Monday.