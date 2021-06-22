Jaypee Infratech posts Rs 491.6 crore loss in March quarter

Debt-laden realty firm Jaypee Infratech Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 491.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 940.53 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 247.44 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 384.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, Jaypee Infratech clocked a net loss of Rs 1,963.39 crore as against Rs 2,250.09 crore in the previous year.

Total income declined to Rs 804.18 crore from Rs 1,882.36 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal.

Jaypee Infratech is under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

State-owned NBCC and Suraksha group are in the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech.