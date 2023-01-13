JBM to invest Rs 500 crore in 2023 to expand manufacturing capacity, R&D

JBM Auto Limited, a part of $2.2 billion JBM Group, plans to invest Rs 500 crore in the calendar year 2023 in expanding its manufacturing capacity, product and technological innovation, JBM Group Vice Chairman Nishant Arya has said.

“We are investing around Rs 500 crore for our electric bus capacity enhancement and for product and technology R&D, this calendar year 2023,” Arya told Deccan Herald in an interview.

He said the company’s focus is on expanding its manufacturing capacity for electric coaches.

Arya said JBM Auto has the capacity to manufacture 3,000 buses annually. When asked about the capacity expansion with Rs 500 crore proposed investment, Arya said, “We are investing to increase capacity. The exact number will be announced in due course.”

Arya said demands for electric buses are set to increase sharply in the coming years and JBM Group plans to enhance its production capacity to meet the growing demands.

Electric vehicles are estimated to constitute nearly 50 per cent of total bus sales in India by the financial year 2026-27. Around 90,000 buses are sold annually in India. The growth in the number of buses sold is expected in the range of 5 to 10 per cent.

According to Arya, the sale of buses in India is estimated to be close to 100,000 in FY2027. Around 50 per cent of this, or close to 50,000 electric buses are estimated to be sold in FY 2027.

Arya said JBM Group targets to enhance its annual production capacity to 20,000 buses by FY 2027.

At the ongoing auto expo 2023, JBM Group launched the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured 100 per cent electric luxury coach. The company also showcased its new series of e-buses including city bus, staff bus and school bus. “We now have products in every segment,” said Arya. Buses are categorised as – city bus, school bus, staff bus, shuttle bus and luxury coaches.

Arya said one of the USPs of JBM Auto is customisation of the product as the customer needs and demands. “JBM’s core strength is we customise more than 50 per cent. All four types of buses that we are showcasing here are equipped with a series of customisable options and adaptable features.”

Arya claimed that JBM luxury coaches are equipped with a high-performance battery and it can run around 1,000 kms once fully charged.

“We are using high energy density advanced chemistry lithium-ion batteries. For the first time in India, an ultra-fast charging system is used. The time required to charge the bus is the same as charging a cell phone. In 50-60 minutes, it can be fully charged,” he said.