Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon's CEO this year

Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday he would give up his role as chief executive of Amazon later this year as the tech and e-commerce giant reported a surge in profit and revenue in the holiday quarter.
The company said Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services, would take over as CEO in the third quarter.
The announcement came as Amazon reported a blowout holiday quarter with profits more than doubling to $7.2 billion and revenue jumping 44 percent to $125.6 billion.
Read: Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon replacing Jeff Bezos?
Bezos, who has become the world's richest person based on his stake in Amazon, said he will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter to hand over the CEO role to Jassy.
"Amazon is what it is because of invention," Bezos said in a statement.
"Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition."
Jassy joined Amazon as a marketing manager in 1997 and in 2003 founded AWS, the web division of the company which has been one of the most profitable but least-known units of the tech colossus.
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir
Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021
From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective
How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners
This flower is really a fungus in disguise
Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?
This ammonite was fossilised without its shell