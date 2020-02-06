Jeff Weiner's first 'hire' to take over as LinkedIn CEO

Networking site LinkedIn early Thursday morning said that long time CEO Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after serving 11 years as CEO, while his first 'hire', Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, Linkedin will take over as CEO on June 1. Tech behemoth Microsoft had bought the company for $26 billion in 2016.

In a letter to employees posted on the website, Weiner said that he had been thinking about the transition for a while and had talks with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to decide about his successor.

The letter said, "Effective June 1, 2020, I will be stepping into the role of Executive Chairman of LinkedIn and Ryan Roslansky, currently our global head of product, will become LinkedIn’s next CEO. Ryan will report directly to Satya and serve as a member of his senior leadership team, in the same way, I have over the last three years."

He added, " Ryan was the first hire I made after joining LinkedIn in December 2008. He has been essential to the company’s success ever since; helping to build our Marketing Solutions business, developing LinkedIn’s influencer program and publishing platform, overseeing the home page and Feed, running all of our consumer products, championing the acquisition of Lynda.com, and co-developing our prioritization framework for the Microsoft integration. Most recently, global head of product, Ryan has been a key architect in reshaping LinkedIn’s increasingly complex consumer and enterprise applications into a single, holistic, global ecosystem. In doing so, he has helped lead one of the best performing stretches in the company’s history."

Having 675 million users, employing more than 16,000 people and generating $7.5 billion in revenue, Linkedin has managed to carve a niche in the competitive social networking space.

The company also said that Tomer Cohen, a founding member of the firm's mobile efforts would be taking over as new head of Product.

The letter by Weiner states, "As for my role going forward, Ryan and I discussed the value of serving as Executive Chairman as Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, did for me. This is especially meaningful given there is no individual who has had more influence on my tenure as CEO than Reid. As LinkedIn’s new Executive Chairman, I hope to serve in much the same way."

Weiner had joined LinkedIn as CEO in 2008 and led it through its initial public offering (IPO) in 2011. Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft's senior leadership team, the company said.