Jet Airways CEO Designate Sanjiv Kapoor quits

Jet Airways CEO Designate Sanjiv Kapoor quits

Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019 and later went into insolvency proceedings

PTI
PTI, Mumabi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 19:31 ist
Jet Airways aircraft. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor has quit the grounded airline, according to a source.

He had joined the airline as the Chief Executive Officer in April last year.

The source said that Friday was the last working day for Kapoor at the airline.

There was no immediate comment from Kapoor.

Read | NCLT approves Jet Airways ownership transfer to Jalan Kalrock consortium; gives more time to pay dues

Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019 and later went into insolvency proceedings.

Jalan Kalrock consortium had emerged as the winning bidder for the once-storied carrier under the insolvency resolution process. However, with continuing differences with the lenders, the transfer of ownership of the airline to the consortium.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jet Airways
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jiah Khan verdict: Celeb deaths that turned into cases

Jiah Khan verdict: Celeb deaths that turned into cases

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

 