Jewellery shops sell gold online this Akshaya Tritiya season

With Covid-19 lockdown shutting all jewellery shops, those selling gold are coming out with new ideas to keep their customers happy during the Akshaya Tritiya season.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Joyalukkas have launched online gold buying facility for their customers who buy jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya which this year falls on April 26.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering 30 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery, up to 20 percent discount on diamond value and 5 per cent cashback on transaction above Rs 15,000 on SBI credit cards. It said customers can enjoy the offer till April 26.

Joyalukkas said it was launching Akshaya Tritiya special collections online and announced a discount of Rs. 50 per gram and 20% discount on diamond Value while buying diamond jewellery online. Customers will also get additional 5 per cent cash back when they make payment for online purchases through SBI credit cards.

Customers can book gold online and collect their purchases from the stores after the end of the lockdown period.