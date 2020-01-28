Jindal Defence forays into small arms manufacturing with Brazil's Taurus

Jindal Defence, part of O P Jindal Group, has announced its advent into small arms manufacturing in India. In a move aimed towards empowering indigenous manufacturing, Jindal Defence has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Taurus Armas S.A., of Brazil for manufacturing an array of small arms.

This JV agreement was signed today at the 1st Brazil–India Defence Industry Dialogue of the India-Brazil Business Forum (IBBF), organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in association with CII, ASSOCHAM, and FICCI.

The agreement proposes setting up of a JV Company at Hisar (Haryana) with equity participation from both, Jindal Defence and Taurus Armas S.A, in the equity ratio of 51:49. The JV Company will manufacture small arms in India based on the Transfer of Technology from Taurus to achieve localization of production in accordance with the Defence Procurement Procedures.

“To further strengthen the ‘Make in India’ vision of Hon’ble Indian Prime Minister, our collaboration with Taurus Armas S.A. will support self-reliance in strategic small arms manufacturing. The JV Company envisages creation of world-class infrastructure along with adoption of best manufacturing practices to achieve perfection in design and engineering, and achieve high quality standards. Moreover, with the technological expertise emerging with this JV, we aim to support the emerging demands of the Indian Armed Forces”, said Promoter, Jindal Defence, Abhyuday Jindal.

Taurus Armas S.A, Brazil is one of the largest firearms manufacturers in the world, with a wide range of small arms in its portfolio. The company exports arms to over 100 countries and caters to the diversified requirement of military, law enforcement, and commercial markets.