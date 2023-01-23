Jindal Stainless Q3 profit drops 32%

Jindal Stainless Q3 profit drops 32%

The consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 5,999.69 crore from Rs 5,059.41 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 20:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Jindal Stainless on Monday reported 32.4 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 298.56 crore for the quarter ended December, mainly due to higher expenses.      

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 441.78 crore in the year-ago period, Jindal Stainless said in a filing to BSE.      

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company in the October-December increased to Rs 6,349.71 crore over Rs 5,670.02 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.      

Read | PM Modi's building boom setting up India as global steel saviour

The consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 5,999.69 crore from Rs 5,059.41 crore.      

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "Agility and adaptability to changing market conditions lies at the core of sales and operations planning at Jindal Stainless. This strategy continued to serve us well in the last quarter and helped us align our sales mix with the domestic demand."

"We also undertook focused measures to fulfil our environmental responsibility, including the commitment to power future growth through renewable sources of energy only," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jindal group
Steel
Business News

What's Brewing

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

 