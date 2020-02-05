Jio showcases connected vehicle solutions at Auto Expo

Jio showcases connected vehicle solutions at Auto Expo

PTI
PTI, Greater Noida,
  • Feb 05 2020, 18:14pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 18:14pm ist

Telecom major Reliance Jio is showcasing its connected vehicle solutions that can help users get insights into vehicle performance and other metrics.

The solutions include components like hardware, connectivity and platform, which will allow scaling based on user-requirement as well as security of the data involved.

The telecom major is said to be in discussions with vehicle manufacturers and fleet management companies for installation of these solutions.

Reliance Jio, however, declined to comment.

The platform allows users in multiple areas like route management, vehicle telematics and diagnostics. 

Reliance Jio
