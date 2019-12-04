Jio ups mobile tariffs by 39%; rates lower than rivals

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced new plans for mobile calls and internet services from December 6 that will cost customers up to 39 per cent more.

According to the back of the envelope calculation, the new plans are cheaper by up to 25 per cent compared to the revised call and data rates rolled out by its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea from December 3.

"Further to its last statement dated 1st December 2019, Jio...announced the new 'All-in-One plans'. These plans will provide up to 300 per cent more benefits to the Jio consumers. These plans will go-live on 6th December 2019," Jio said in a statement.

The company on December 1 has announced that it will raise mobile plans rates by up to 40 per cent.

According to the new tariff plans, Jio customers will have to pay Rs 555 for 84-day validity and 1.5 GB of data per day, which is 39 per cent higher than the earlier plan of Rs 399 offering similar benefits.

The company has raised the price of Rs 153 plan to Rs 199; Rs 198 plan to Rs 249; Rs 299 plan to Rs 349; Rs 349 plan to Rs 399; Rs 448 to Rs 599; Rs 1,699 plan to Rs 2199, and Rs 98 plan to Rs 129.

The Rs 199 plan, a 28-day validity plan that offers 1.5GB data per day, is about 25 per cent cheaper than the plans of rivals offering similar benefits at a price of around Rs 249.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already raised mobile services rates by up to 50 per cent effective December 3.