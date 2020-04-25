JK Cement receives nod to commence operations

JK Cement receives nod to commence operations in Rajasthan, MP, Haryana, Gujarat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 12:50 ist
AFP/file photo for representation

JK Cement on Saturday said it has received permission from authorities to commence operations at its manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana along with its new project site at Gujarat.

Operations have partially resumed or are being resumed after initiating all necessary safety measures for workmen and employees, as stipulated by government authorities, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

The company has put in place requisite safety measures for workers and employees at the plants and offices as per the guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19 and shall comply with all the directions issued by authorities from time to time, it added.

On March 23, the company had said it has shut production and office operations at its facilities at Nimbahera, Mangrol and Gotan located in Rajasthan; Jharli in Haryana; Katni in Madhya Pradesh and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect till further notice in the wake of steps taken by authorities to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

